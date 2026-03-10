During my conversation with physician and bestselling author of Hormone Havoc, Dr. Amy Shah, we talked about something that may surprise you.

Despite decades of medical progress, women’s health — especially in midlife — remains one of the most under-researched areas in medicine.

When Dr. Shah went through medical school and training, she later realized that the majority of studies on medications, diagnoses, and treatments had been conducted almost entirely on men.

Which means that for decades, many aspects of women’s health were simply assumed to work the same way.

But they don’t.

Women’s bodies respond differently. Women’s symptoms often look different. And women move through unique hormonal transitions that modern medicine is still catching up to understanding.

When the Body Begins to Change

Perimenopause can feel like a surprise for many women.

Cycles that were once predictable become irregular. Energy shifts. Mood, sleep, metabolism, and even brain fog can change.

Dr. Shah compares this phase of life to another hormonal transition we all recognize: puberty.

Just as every teenager experiences puberty differently, every woman experiences perimenopause differently. It’s simply a natural biological transition.But that doesn’t mean we should navigate it blindly.

The Gap in Modern Medicine

Even with years of medical training, Dr. Shah found that there was very little guidance available on how to support women through perimenopause and menopause.

Nutrition, lifestyle, and preventative care around hormonal transitions were neither emphasized, discussed, or addressed.

In fact, when she began practicing medicine, she was expected to see dozens of patients a day, leaving little time to talk about the foundational elements of health—things like diet, stress, sleep, and lifestyle.

And yet those are often the very factors that influence how women feel during this phase of life.

It’s not that doctors don’t care. It’s that the system itself was never designed to address the full picture of women’s health.

A Different Way to Approach Midlife

What Dr. Shah is advocating for is something simple but powerful:

Support women with science-backed lifestyle tools so they can move through midlife with more strength, clarity, and resilience.

Things like:

• Nourishing the body through supportive nutrition

• Prioritizing restorative sleep

• Managing stress and inflammation

• Understanding hormonal shifts instead of fearing them

Because while we can’t stop the hormonal transition itself, we can influence how our bodies experience it. With the right tools, perimenopause and menopause don’t have to feel like chaos.

It can become a period of deeper awareness and self-care.

She also goes on to share her own approach through her 30-30-3 method, which is:

30 grams of protein in the morning

30 grams of fiber throughout the day

3 different probiotic foods a day

This Week’s Practice

Inspired by Dr. Amy Shah’s insights, try approaching your body with curiosity this week.

For many women, hormonal transitions can feel confusing or even frustrating. But small shifts in awareness and support can make a meaningful difference.

Try this simple reset:

Notice your energy rhythms. Pay attention to when you naturally feel most alert, focused, or tired throughout the day. Your body is always communicating information.



Support your sleep. Create a small wind-down ritual at night — dim lights, step away from screens, or take a few slow breaths before bed.



Nourish your body intentionally. Rather than restricting or pushing harder, focus on foods and meals that help you feel stable, energized, and satisfied.



Replace frustration with curiosity. When something feels “off,” instead of asking “What’s wrong with me?” try asking “What might my body need right now?”



These small moments of awareness can begin to transform the way you move through periods of change.

With love,

Kelly