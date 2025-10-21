Most of us think of pregnancy as beginning the moment we see two pink lines.

But as WeNatal co-founder Ronit Menashe shares, conception truly begins long before that moment — in what she calls Trimester Zero, the 100 days before trying to conceive.

This window isn’t just about fertility; it’s about creating the most vibrant environment for creating life itself.

Every cell, hormone, and thought is carrying information that shapes the future. During Trimester Zero, both parents can influence not only conception but also the long-term health of their child.

Ronit’s discovery came from heartbreak.

At 41, after a miscarriage, her doctor told her there was “nothing she could do.” But she knew better. In the world of functional medicine, she learned that the quality of both egg and sperm can be transformed by lifestyle — that fertility is a reflection of overall health, not just a matter of luck or age.

Science now shows:

Sperm regenerates every 74 days. Three months of nutrient-dense food, antioxidants, movement, and detoxing from plastics or pesticides can renew an entirely new batch of healthy sperm.

Egg quality is powered by mitochondria — the “batteries” of the cell that thrive on good sleep, blood-sugar balance, minerals, and emotional regulation.

Stress hormones directly impact reproductive hormones; when the nervous system feels unsafe, the body postpones creation.

These truths extend beyond pregnancy.

Every dream, project, or healing process has its own Trimester Zero — the quiet, unseen time when we clear, nourish, and prepare the soil for what wants to grow.

So whether you’re preparing to bring life into the world or to birth a new version of yourself, ask:

What am I feeding my body, my mind, and my environment?

What am I ready to release so that something new can take root?

Because the state of our soil determines the strength of what sprouts.

This Week’s Practice

Choose one area of your life — physical, emotional, or spiritual — that feels ready for renewal. Identify a “fertility disruptor” you can remove (stress, toxins, processed food, self-criticism). Add one “fertility booster” — clean nourishment, gratitude practice, morning sunlight, rest, or movement. Notice how your body and energy respond when you create space for possibility.

If you’re preparing for conception, let us know in the comments (if you feel comfortable to share) and we’ll make sure you’re included in something we are creating, that can help with specific nutrition, lifestyle, and mindset tools that support both partners.

With love,

Kelly