HEAL with Kelly

HEAL with Kelly

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Rohit
6d

What I often see alongside this is how chronic depletion isn’t only physical—it’s cumulative on every level. When the system has been under long-term stress, even supportive interventions can feel like “not enough” until the body begins to feel safe enough to receive and rebuild.

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