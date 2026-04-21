In my recent conversation with Dr. Bill Rawls — physician, herbalist, and founder of Vital Plan — we explored one of the most paradigm-shifting perspectives on chronic illness I’ve encountered in all my years of research into healing and human potential.

Dr. Rawls spent decades as an OB-GYN before his own health began to unravel in his late 40s. Heart issues, neurological symptoms, joint deterioration, gut problems — conventional medicine had no real answers, only diagnoses and prescriptions to manage symptoms. It was only when he stumbled into herbal medicine, almost by desperation, that he began a five-year journey back to complete health. That experience sent him on a mission to understand not just Lyme disease, but chronic illness at its most fundamental level: the cell.

His conclusion is both radical and refreshing. Every chronic illness — from Lyme to MS to autoimmune conditions to cancer — can be traced back to cellular stress. Not one organ failing, not one system breaking down, but every cell in the body being compromised by the same core factors: poor nutrition, toxic environment, lack of restorative downtime, insufficient movement, and the role of stealth microbes that live dormant in our tissues and reactivate when the body is depleted. When we address those five things, the body — extraordinarily intelligent by design — begins to repair itself. Dr. Rawls is living proof. At 68, his blood pressure runs at 115 over 70 with zero medication, and he has enjoyed robust health for 15 years.

Why This Matters

The piece of Dr. Rawls’ work that stopped me cold was his explanation of stealth microbes — bacteria like Borrelia, Bartonella, and Babesia that don’t operate like the acute infections we’re familiar with. They don’t announce themselves. They invade our cells, go dormant, and wait — sometimes for decades — until stress, poor sleep, or toxic overload creates the vulnerability they need to reactivate. This is why so many people with chronic illness cycle through treatments that offer temporary relief but never full resolution. The reservoir of dormant microbes remains, and without restoring true cellular health, the body keeps tipping back into dysfunction.

This is also where herbs enter the picture in a way that genuinely shifted my thinking. Unlike antibiotics — which target fast-growing bacteria, disrupt gut flora, and actually inhibit the cellular repair process called autophagy — medicinal herbs work with the body’s own intelligence. They suppress stealth microbes without creating resistance. They protect cells from oxidative stress and toxic damage. And crucially, they promote autophagy, the process by which our cells regenerate and clear out what doesn’t belong. They aren’t a weak version of drugs. They’re an entirely different category of medicine — one that humans have been refining for hundreds of thousands of years.

This Week’s Practice

Dr. Rawls offers a beautifully simple framework for cellular health that doesn’t require a diagnosis or a protocol to begin. This week, pick one of his five foundational pillars and give it your honest attention:

Eat a diverse whole food diet that gives your cells the full spectrum of nutrients they need.

Reduce your exposure to petrochemicals and environmental toxins where you can.

Prioritize sleep and restorative downtime — autophagy, your body’s cellular repair system, depends on it.

Move daily to increase blood flow and flush the spaces between your cells.

And consider adding an adaptogenic herb like Ashwagandha, Rhodiola, or Reishi to your routine as a first step toward cellular support.

For a deeper dive into Dr. Rawls’ work and herbal protocols, visit vitalplan.com or follow him at @rawlsmd on Instagram. The body wants to heal. Sometimes it just needs the right conditions to remember how.

With love,

Kelly