In my recent conversation with my dear friend, Jill Wintersteen, founder of Spirit Daughter — astrologer, neuroscientist, and author of the new book Spirit Daughter: Own Your Power, Change Your Life — we dove deep into what it actually means to trust yourself when everything around you feels uncertain.

Jill’s story is one of the most gripping I’ve ever heard. Federal investigations, cross-country escapes, a decade of feeling genuinely lost before finding her footing. But what she built from all of it — Spirit Daughter, a platform that has reached millions — came directly from her willingness to stay connected to herself through all of it. Through breath, stillness, meditation, and the radical act of remaining present in her own body even when her external world was in chaos.

One of the things that moved me most was her honesty about the patterns we unconsciously choose. She talked about how our brains are wired to seek familiarity — and how familiarity gets mistaken for safety, even when it’s anything but. Even when the familiar thing is anxiety, chaos, or a situation we know deep down isn’t right for us.

The moment we become aware of that pattern, though, everything shifts. Healing isn’t a straight line — it’s a spiral. And every time we loop back around to the same wound, we’re not starting over. We’re going deeper, with more tools and more capacity to meet it differently.

Why This Matters

So much of what Jill shared comes back to one thing: feeling. She described the relationship between our emotions and our intuition so clearly — you cannot pick and choose your feelings. Open to one, and you open to all of them. Suppress them, and you also suppress your direct line to your own inner knowing. Intuition is felt. It lives in the body. And if we’ve disconnected from the body, we miss it entirely.

She also gave one of the clearest descriptions I’ve ever heard of the difference between intuition and anxiety. Intuition — even when it’s warning you — feels expansive and steady in the body. Consistent. Grounded. Anxiety feels buzzy and scattered, pulling you in every direction at once. One contracts you. The other, even when it’s delivering hard news, somehow opens you.

And here’s what I want you to carry with you from this episode: anything that is truly meant for you cannot miss you. Jill was supposed to board a plane to San Francisco the day her life changed completely. She never got on that plane — and Spirit Daughter was born from everything that followed. The redirections that feel like devastation in the moment are so often re-routings toward something we never could have found otherwise. The practice is learning to stay open in those in-between moments rather than grasping for control — and trusting that you are resilient enough to meet whatever comes.

This Week’s Practice

Sit with these two reflections this week — not in your head, but in your body:

Where in my life am I choosing familiarity over growth?

Is there a part of my story I’ve been glossing over that is asking to be fully owned?

Just notice what comes up. You don’t need to do anything dramatic with it. Awareness is the first and most powerful step.

And if you’re looking for a structured practice to anchor your intentions, I cannot recommend Jill’s Spirit Daughter: Own Your Power, Change Your Life enough. It is equal parts page-turner and practical guide — and I believe it will meet you exactly where you are.

With love,

Kelly