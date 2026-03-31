HEAL with Kelly

HEAL with Kelly

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Gina Johnson's avatar
Gina Johnson
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Thank you so much for this! I really resonate with all that you share with the world, and this Weekly Wisdom is no different. The guiding force of my life has become staying connected to my soul, to myself, no matter what’s going on around me or what anyone else believes I “should” be doing. This connection and awareness without judgment are the biggest gifts I ever gave myself, and it’s amazing how much my life has expanded because of them. Honestly, it’s the most empowered and free I’ve ever felt. You are so right: “awareness is the first and most powerful step.” It changed everything for me and made room for blessings I never could have imagined. Thank you again for all that you do. I’m excited to read Spirit Daughter! xo

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