In my recent conversation with the brilliant Danielle LaPorte — author, teacher, and one of the most luminous humans I know — was one of those exchanges that doesn’t just inform you. It rewires you.

Her new book Bless & Release is built on a deceptively simple premise: letting go and manifesting are the same power move. And the key to both isn’t willpower or positive thinking. It’s the counter-intuitive act of bringing things in rather than pushing them away — and allowing their energy to transform.

Danielle grounds this in physics. Force creates anti-force. Whatever you resist pushes back with equal energy. When we fight our anger, shame, or fear — when we label them as bad and try to banish them — we’re actually feeding them. The things we most want to release end up becoming what we carry longest. The alternative is blessing: bringing whatever we’re struggling with into the heart center, receiving it with curiosity and compassion, and allowing its vibration to rise. Not fixing it. Not asking it to change. Just welcoming it — the way you’d welcome a friend who shows up at your door in tears.

Why This Matters

Danielle shares, when you’re self-aware and on the path, there’s a particular cruelty in judging yourself for having impure feelings. We feel guilty for the anger. We push away the very emotions trying to show us something. But every feeling — even the ones we’d rather not claim — belongs to us. And our job is to have an unconditionally loving relationship with all of our inner creations.

This applies to the big stuff and the small daily friction alike. What you embrace transforms. What you resist, grows. And if we stay too attached to the stories around our pain — relationships, losses, endings — we never reach the deeper wisdom underneath. Bless it. Release it. Not because it didn’t matter, but because you matter more than the story.

This Week’s Practice

Danielle’s centering practice takes as little as 90 seconds and can be done anywhere.

Place your hand on your heart, take a few slow breaths, and think one genuinely warm or grateful thought to soften the mind.

Bring whatever you want to heal or manifest into the center of your heart.

Visualize it bathed in a spectrum of light — soft pinks, warm golds, minty greens, sky blues, and finally a transparent violet.

If visualization doesn’t come naturally, simply speak the colors to yourself. Then breathe, and let it rest. No analysis needed. You’ve worked at the level of energy, and that’s where all real change begins.

Try this once a day this week and notice what shifts. And if this conversation resonated, Bless & Release is exactly the medicine this moment calls for.

With love,

Kelly