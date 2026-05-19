My recent exchange with past life psychic, spiritual teacher, and author Ainslie MacLeod was a conversation where parts of it moved me to tears.

Ainslie has spent 25 years reading past lives, guided by spirit guides who deliver information in full, clear sentences. His work rests on a profound premise: the soul doesn’t die between lives the way the body and mind do. It carries everything forward — the fears, the traumas, the unresolved wounds — and those imprints show up in this life as phobias, limiting beliefs, physical ailments, and relationship patterns that keep us stuck.

He walked me through my own soul profile, and the clarity was shocking to say the least. A past life as a young Jewish woman in Ukraine during World War II, training to be a nurse, betrayed by a beloved little brother, imprisoned, and ultimately killed(!). The fears seeded in that life map almost perfectly onto the patterns I have been working to unwind in this one. Hearing it named so precisely wasn’t frightening. It was liberating. Because that is the gift of this work — when the soul receives enough detail about what happened, it can finally relax its grip on the fear. As Ainslie puts it: that was then, this is now.

Why This Matters

Ainslie has witnessed people heal 20 years of chronic pain the moment a past life was named. Sexual trauma can manifest as fibroids or pelvic pain. Head trauma as chronic migraines. The body is not separate from the soul’s story. It is holding it.

He also shared something beautiful for highly sensitive empaths who absorb everyone’s energy and often pull back from their gifts because it becomes overwhelming. His spirit guides offered him one of the simplest tools he has ever received: ask your guides to close the back door to your talent for empathy. Not to diminish it, but to stop the passive flooding so you can use it with purpose. He tried it once and never had the problem again.

Whether you interpret these patterns literally, symbolically, or simply as a doorway into self-reflection, the real invitation is to ask: does this help you understand yourself more deeply and let go of what no longer serves you?

This Week’s Practice

Get curious about your recurring fears. Fear of rejection, betrayal, or being seen rarely starts in this life. Journal about one fear that feels disproportionately strong and ask: when did this first show up?

Listen to the body. Chronic pain or tension in a specific area may be holding an old story. Rather than fighting it, ask what it needs you to know.

Try Ainslie’s empath practice. If you absorb others’ energy easily, say aloud: “Please close the back door to my talent for empathy.” Notice what shifts.

Explore Ainslie’s work. His books The Instruction and The Old Soul’s Guidebook offer a clear framework for understanding your soul age, soul type, and the life plan your soul chose before arriving here.

With love,

Kelly