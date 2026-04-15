There are conversations that stay with you long after the recording ends — ones that reshape the way you see life, loss, and what it means to keep going. My vulnerable and deeply personal conversation with Jenn Levi was one of those.

Within five months, Jenn’s family lost their home of 23 years in the Palisades fires and then their 18-year-old son Braun — was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver while walking home from a friend’s house. And yet, sitting across from her, what I felt most wasn’t devastation. It was love. A love so large it has become a force of its own.

Braun was the kind of human the world needs more of — magnetic, inclusive, fearless, and deeply connective. His competitors on the tennis court were his friends. He formed a support group for displaced students after the fires. He was, as Jenn described him, simply love in human form. And when he was taken, that love didn’t disappear. It expanded.

What Jenn has built through the Live Like Braun Foundation reflects exactly who Braun was: scholarships for passionate young people, rebuilding public tennis courts where his character was formed, and legislative change through SB 907 — a bill fighting to close California’s DUI sentencing loopholes, make DUI with death a felony, and establish Braun’s Law, ensuring the Watson warning is consistently read to every person charged with a DUI across the state. She is doing all of this while waking up every morning with the same first thought: my son is dead.

Why This Matters

One of the most profound things Jenn shared was this: the goal was never to get over losing Braun. It was to build a life big enough to hold both the love and the pain.

So many of us have been taught that healing means arriving somewhere on the other side where it no longer hurts. But Jenn is showing us that grief and purpose can coexist — that we don’t have to wait until we feel better to do something meaningful. When she gives her grief a job, it stops destroying her and starts helping others. That is one of the most grounded descriptions of purposeful living I’ve ever heard.

Braun lived that way every day — turning every situation into an opportunity to connect and elevate. And Jenn is carrying that torch with a ferocity I believe is being guided by him.

This Week’s Practice

Braun’s legacy is a living invitation to show up more fully and lead with the kind of love that makes people feel seen.

This week, do one thing that embodies that spirit — strike up a conversation with a stranger, check in on someone unexpectedly, or do something kind for someone who isn’t expecting it.

And if you feel called to go further, visit the Live Like Braun Foundation to donate or follow along at @livelikebraunfoundation on Instagram. Every small act of connection is a ripple of Braun’s energy moving through the world.

With love,

Kelly