I’ve been thinking a lot lately about a conversation I had with Dr. Amy Robbins — therapist, medium, and host of the podcast Life, Death, and the Space Between. She’s one of the most grounded people I’ve met who lives fully in both the spiritual and clinical worlds. What resonated with me most was something she said about alignment — and what happens to us when we ignore it.

Early in her career, Dr. Amy took a job in radio sales. She had a great degree, she worked hard, and by all outward measures she could have made it work. But her symptoms — depression, unhappiness, a creeping dread — were telling her something different. She quit. She waited tables. Volunteered at a children’s hospital. And everything fell into place.

“It wasn’t a spiritual awakening with clouds opening up,” she told me. “It was so subtle. But I know that if I didn’t listen, the path I could have gone down would have looked very different.”

That landed for me so deeply. Because I think about the fork in the road that Dr. Jeffrey Thompson described in HEAL — where you can go right, toward your soul’s dreams and passions, or left, down the path of “should.” What your parents want, what society expects, what feels safe. And how so many of us take that left turn — not out of weakness, but out of love, out of wanting to belong.

As Dr. Amy said: “Those decisions pull your soul out of alignment. And I think that’s what leads to so many of the issues we’re seeing.”

Your body is always talking. The anxiety. The fatigue. The chronic symptoms that don’t have a clean explanation. They’re all information.

Why This Matters

We live in a world that rewards the “should” road. The prestigious job. The relationship you stayed in too long. The version of yourself you performed for other people’s comfort. And when the body eventually protests — through illness, through exhaustion, through a quiet knowing that something is deeply off — we’re often taught to override it rather than listen to it.

Dr. Amy’s work as a spiritually informed therapist is built on the radical idea that the soul is not separate from mental health — it is mental health . That when we reconnect with what we actually value, what actually lights us up, what our body has been trying to tell us all along, healing becomes possible in ways that no prescription or protocol alone can offer.

Alignment isn’t a luxury. It’s a lifeline.

This Week’s Practice

Find a quiet moment and ask yourself honestly:

Where in my life am I on the “should” road? It might be a relationship, a career, a habit, a story you’re still telling about yourself. You don’t have to blow anything up. Just notice. Write it down. And then ask your body — not your mind — what it’s been trying to tell you. Your symptoms, your energy levels, your resistance and your joy are all data. You don’t have to figure out the whole path forward. Just take one small step toward honesty.

With love,

Kelly