Growing up as the child of a narcissistic mother with severe mental health issues had a crippling effect on my self-esteem, confidence, and ability to receive love. I was terrified of her, not because she hit me, but because she withheld affection, criticized me endlessly, and made me feel unworthy. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t win her love.

For years, I carried anger, fear, and deep pain in my heart. It wasn’t until I discovered Laughter and Tears Meditations, and committed to going through many layers of healing, that I found the peace, joy, and love I had always longed for.

The Breaking Point

As a child, I clung to the belief that life must hold something better than what I was experiencing at home. I knew in my heart there had to be love, joy, and happiness somewhere. I made a vow that as soon as I was old enough, I would go searching for it.

By my early twenties I was married, and by my late twenties, I was pregnant with my son. I thought I had created a safe, happy life. But at six months pregnant, I discovered my husband was having an affair. My world collapsed.

I was devastated, but I also knew I needed to heal, for myself and for my child. In my search for answers, I heard about Osho’s meditations and his meditation resort in India. Against all odds, and with my 14-month-old son in tow, I went. Everyone thought I was crazy, sometimes even I thought I was crazy, but following my heart turned out to be the best decision of my life.

Finding the Right Tools

At the meditation resort, I discovered practices from many different traditions. The expressive meditations spoke to me most deeply:

Gibberish to dump out anger and frustration

Laughter Meditation to heal my heart and reconnect with joy

Tears Meditation to release grief and sorrow

Humming Meditation to harmonize body and mind

These practices allowed me to express myself without fear of punishment, shed the trauma of my childhood, and, most importantly, learn to love and receive love.

To my surprise, I was invited to train as a teacher of these meditations. What a gift to be able to share their healing power with others!

The Power of Laughter

Of all the techniques, the Laughter Meditation became my favorite. Laughing for no reason at all brought me back to life. It awakened my creativity, sense of humor, and innate happiness. Suddenly, the world wasn’t black and white anymore, it was technicolor.

I realized that true joy isn’t dependent on circumstances or other people. It arises from within, from the very core of our being.

Laughter washed through me, releasing tension, calming anxiety, and opening my heart. For the first time, I experienced deep inner peace, and love. I also discovered something extraordinary:

Laughter is a bridge to meditation. When you laugh wholeheartedly, you cannot be also thinking at the same time. For those moments, problems disappear, and you drop into presence and silence. That is meditation.

Laughter is a dimension of Love. As your heart opens you are filled with love from within. I realized that the very essence of who we are is Love.

Laughter, Love, and Meditation, became my medicine, my healing tool, and my pathway to transcendence.

Where I Am Now

Today, I am in a very good place on my healing journey and my life is filled with love and joy, especially with my two adorable grandkids. For the past 18 years, I’ve been helping others through meditation programs, hypnotherapy sessions, and numerology. I’ve written two books on meditation, Lunchtime Enlightenment and Laughter, Tears, Silence (each with over 150 techniques), I’ve created seven guided meditation audios and a Meditation Oracle Card Deck.

Every Monday at noonPT/3pmET, I offer a free 15-minute Laughter Meditation on Zoom. I also teach The Sound of Your Voice program, which features the powerful humming meditation, and a Practitioner Certification Training in Meditation for those who want to learn these methods and share them with others. You can find all these on my website, DiscoverMeditation.com

Lessons & Insights

Along the way, I’ve gained some vital insights:

Self-healing is non-negotiable. If you’ve experienced trauma, particularly from narcissistic parents, you must make your healing a priority—your life depends on it.

Follow your heart, even when it feels “crazy.” My decision to travel to India with my baby seemed irrational to others, but it saved me.

Joy and love live inside you. Circumstances can shake us, but joy and love are never gone, they’re waiting beneath the layers of pain.

You can break the cycle. I was determined not to pass my mother’s pain on to my son. Thanks to these practices, I succeeded.

Suggestions for You

If you’re dealing with childhood trauma, abuse, or the long shadow of a narcissistic parent, know this: healing is possible. Seek out people who genuinely care about you. Build rituals of self-care. Try laughter, tears, or whatever form of expression calls to you.

For me, these meditations didn’t just restore my sanity, they gave me a new life. They allowed me to become the loving mother I wanted to be, to help others, and to live in joy.

And they can do the same for you.

✨ Healing isn’t about bypassing the pain, it’s about feeling it fully, expressing it, and transforming it into wisdom and joy. That’s the path I walked, from grief to laughter and love. And if I can do it, so can you.

With so much love,

Pragito