My conversation with Connie Zack, co-founder of Sunlighten, completely reframed how I think about infrared sauna — not necessarily as a wellness indulgence, but as one of the most powerful and accessible healing tools available to us right now.

Connie’s journey started with her brother, who was suffering from severe heavy metal toxicity — bedridden, exhausted, in chronic pain, unable to get up and walk. After years of failed conventional approaches, infrared sauna became the turning point that gradually restored his health and vitality. That transformation was so profound it led Connie to leave a career in pharmaceuticals, take a leap of faith, and spend the next 25 years building a company dedicated to bringing that healing technology to as many people as possible.

What makes infrared different from a traditional sauna is not the heat — it is the light. Infrared is a spectrum of light that is absorbed directly into your cells, triggering a biochemical cascade that increases circulation, oxygenates tissues, activates your mitochondria, and shifts your nervous system out of fight-or-flight and into rest, repair, and heal. You feel it as warmth, but what is actually happening is far more profound. And it happens even at lower temperatures, which means longer, more comfortable sessions and deeper cellular impact.

Why This Matters

We are living in one of the most toxic environments in human history. Microplastics, heavy metals, environmental chemicals, and chronic stress are accumulating in our bodies faster than most of us can clear them. And the research is clear: we cannot heal in a state of chronic sympathetic activation. Our immune systems, digestion, hormonal balance, and cellular repair all require time in the parasympathetic state — rest, digest, and restore.

Infrared sauna is one of the most efficient tools we have for getting there. Studies show it shifts the nervous system into parasympathetic within a single session. Research on sweat composition has found that toxins including mercury, cadmium, and lead are removed through sweat in ways that do not always show up in blood testing. And a single session of whole-body hyperthermia has shown significant improvement in major depressive disorder lasting up to six weeks.

Connie’s message that I keep returning to is this: how you feel every day has a value. Clarity, patience, energy, resilience — these are not luxuries. They are the foundation everything else is built on.

This Week’s Practice

A few simple ways to start incorporating infrared into your routine:

Start small and consistent. Even 15 minutes delivers significant cellular benefit. Consistency matters more than duration.

Stack your session. Use the time for meditation, breathwork, or a podcast. Your body is healing while your mind is nourishing itself.

Rehydrate intentionally. After sweating, replenish with electrolytes — magnesium, potassium, and a quality sea salt. Don’t just reach for plain water.

Choose your program with intention. Detox, pain relief, relaxation, and cardio programs each target different outcomes. Sunlighten’s Mpulse takes the guesswork out entirely.

Explore your options. If a home sauna isn’t accessible yet, many wellness centers carry Sunlighten saunas. The solo dome is also a compact, affordable starting point. Visit Sunlighten to learn more and receive a HEAL with Kelly discount!

With love,

Kelly