A guided journey into rest and renewal

The Winter Solstice marks the year’s deepest pause — a quiet turning point where darkness reaches its fullness and light begins its gentle return.

In this session with Lexi Pacella, you’re invited to slow down, soften, and listen. Through grounding breath, reflective guidance, and the resonant tones of crystal singing bowls, you’ll be held in a ceremonial space for rest, release, and gentle reflection.

This offering supports:

Nervous system regulation and deep rest

Emotional clearing and introspection

Letting go of what no longer needs to be carried

Beginning again from a quieter, truer place

The Solstice reminds us that rest is part of nature’s rhythm — and that even in the deepest night, light is already on its way.

No experience needed.

Come exactly as you are.

Let the sound carry you inward.