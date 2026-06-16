My recent conversation with Papi DiNuzzo with wealth manager, manifestation coach, and author of Manifest Anything You Can Imagine, arrived in my life at the exact moment I needed to hear it. And I want to share it with you not because it is another law of attraction pep talk, but because the way Papi lives and teaches this work is genuinely different.

It starts with his Italian grandmother, Rose, who dropped out of school in third grade to swing a sledgehammer in a stone quarry outside Naples, convinced she was going to die there. She left everything and everyone she knew, arrived in America without speaking English, and rebuilt her life from nothing. That look in her eyes when she told six-year-old Papi her story changed the entire trajectory of his life. He decided then and there he would spend his life making sure no one else ever felt that hopeless.

What Papi teaches is simple but profound: we are all manifesting, all the time.

The question is whether we are doing it consciously or by default. Of our 60,000 daily thoughts, roughly 80% are negative and 90% are recurring. That means most of us are running the same fear-based loop, day after day, and wondering why life keeps delivering the same results. The invitation he offers is not to become relentlessly positive, but to get just 1% better. One fewer negative thought today. One small intentional habit added. One morning ritual that puts you in contact with your own power before the world gets in.

Why This Matters

One of the things Papi said that I keep returning to is this: we manifest what we are, not just what we want.

So many of us are focused on the goal, the outcome, the thing we want to call in, without doing the inner work that shifts who we are at our core. And it is that inner shift, in our beliefs, our self-talk, our willingness to see ourselves as worthy and capable, that changes everything.

He also spoke beautifully about gratitude as a frequency. Not gratitude as a performance or a journaling checkbox, but genuine, authentic appreciation from a humble heart. When we offer that, he says, we are vibrating at exactly the same level as abundance. The universe responds not to our words, but to what we truly feel and believe underneath them.

This is healing work. It is nervous system work. It is the same invitation we return to again and again on this podcast, to come home to ourselves, to remember how powerful we are, and to stop waiting for external circumstances to change before we allow ourselves to believe that a different life is possible.

This Week’s Practice

Papi’s morning ritual is one of the simplest and most powerful places to begin:

Before reaching for your phone , take the first 15 minutes after waking to connect with your subconscious mind. This is when you are closest to it.

Speak intentions aloud in the present tense. “I am so happy and grateful now.” State what you are calling in as if it is already true.

Set three to six micro-intentions for the day ahead. Small, specific, and positive. Notice how the day responds.

Cancel and reject any thought or external message that contradicts your worth or your vision. You do not have to argue with it. Simply say: I cancel and reject that.

Give genuine gratitude for what you already have. Not as a ritual, but as a felt experience.

Write in the comments to let the community know how you feel after implementing this practice!

With love,

Kelly