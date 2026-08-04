Some conversations feel less like interviews and more like sitting with a wise elder who has already walked the road you are just beginning to navigate. My conversation with Deborah Santana — author, activist, and one of the most graceful humans I have ever had the privilege of speaking with — was exactly that.

Deborah spent over three decades married to Carlos Santana, raising three children, managing the business, and building a life of extraordinary beauty and complexity. And then, after years of doing the inner work — therapy, retreats, meditation, study — she arrived at a truth that I think so many women quietly carry: she had worked herself out of her marriage. Not because love had vanished, but because she had grown so deeply into herself that the life she was living could no longer contain who she had become.

Her memoir Loving the Fire is one of the most elegant, honest accounts of that kind of becoming I have ever read. And what struck me most was not the drama of the story — though there is plenty — but the reverence with which she holds it all. No bitterness. No blame. Just a woman who followed her soul, even when it was terrifying, and came out the other side more fully herself than ever before.

Why This Matters

One of the things Deborah said that I keep returning to is this: to not focus on oneself and one’s spirit is to turn away from your divine destiny. That landed somewhere deep in me, because so many of us — especially women — have been taught that self-focus is selfish. That our duty is outward. That our needs can wait.

But Deborah’s life is a living testament to what becomes possible when we refuse that narrative. At 75, she is glowing, sharp, purposeful, and more excited about the future than most people half her age. She meditates daily. She has not had a glass of wine in eight years. She tends her body, her spirit, and her relationships with the same devotion she once gave to managing a global music empire. And the result is a woman who radiates the kind of aliveness that only comes from genuine alignment.

She also said something about intuitive flashes that I have not stopped thinking about.

Those sudden knowings that arrive not from thinking, but from stillness. She said: keeping yourself pure allows those intuitive flashes to come in and guide you. That is the invitation.

Not perfection — but presence. Clarity. The willingness to get still enough to hear.

This Week’s Practice

Deborah begins every day at her meditation altar with two simple questions:

What can I bring to this day?

What can this day bring to me?

Try sitting with these questions first thing tomorrow morning before reaching for your phone. Just a few minutes of stillness, of genuine presence with yourself and with whatever intelligence you feel connected to.

And if you are in a season of transition, of feeling lost or unseen or uncertain of your next step — borrow Deborah’s belief that the path back to yourself is always available. It just asks you to get quiet enough to find it.

To go deeper into Deborah’s story and wisdom, pick up her memoir Loving the Fire at your local bookstore or at bookshop.org — and follow her journey at @dssantana on Instagram.

With love,

Kelly